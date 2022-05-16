Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 168,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 18,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 28,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Shares of FB traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.80. 721,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,243,734. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.96. The company has a market cap of $551.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

