Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 351.60 ($4.33).

Several research firms have commented on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.01) to GBX 400 ($4.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 239,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £656,988.98 ($809,997.51). Also, insider George Lewis acquired 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,798.73 ($3,450.54). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,066 shares of company stock worth $820,735 and have sold 624,917 shares worth $169,803,170.

Shares of LGEN stock traded up GBX 1.63 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 250.33 ($3.09). 14,185,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,834,404. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.95 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 13.27 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

