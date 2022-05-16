Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 351.60 ($4.33).
Several research firms have commented on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.01) to GBX 400 ($4.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
In related news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 239,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £656,988.98 ($809,997.51). Also, insider George Lewis acquired 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,798.73 ($3,450.54). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,066 shares of company stock worth $820,735 and have sold 624,917 shares worth $169,803,170.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 13.27 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.
About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
