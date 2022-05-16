Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) to announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,465. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

