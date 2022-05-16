Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of LESL opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 510,884 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 36,527 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 72.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

