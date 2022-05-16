Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $3.19 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.87. 15,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,741. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.13 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

