Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,340 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.47. 158,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

