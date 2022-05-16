Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after buying an additional 350,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,566,000 after buying an additional 187,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,931,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.93. The company had a trading volume of 55,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,915. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

