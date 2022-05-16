Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $332,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,345,000 after buying an additional 565,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,478,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,362,000 after buying an additional 228,259 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.31. 73,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

