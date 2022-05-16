LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:LFACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 16th

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 16th. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFACU opened at $10.04 on Monday. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Get LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.