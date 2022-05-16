Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises 2.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $111.06. 192,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average of $143.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.