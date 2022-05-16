Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.79% of Liberty Broadband worth $509,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 125,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day moving average of $146.72. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.