Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LFER stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. 64,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,307. Life On Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Life On Earth, Inc operates as a cloud enterprise software developer/provider. The company's products are designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. It focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things (IoT), security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance, as well as lite blockchain technology.

