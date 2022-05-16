Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LFER stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. 64,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,307. Life On Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
Life On Earth Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life On Earth (LFER)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Life On Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life On Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.