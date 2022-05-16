Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightning eMotors updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

ZEV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 703,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $287.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a current ratio of 13.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lightning eMotors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

