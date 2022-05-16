Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightning eMotors updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
ZEV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 703,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $287.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a current ratio of 13.83.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightning eMotors (ZEV)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.