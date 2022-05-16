Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,336,266 shares.The stock last traded at $20.98 and had previously closed at $21.37.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

