Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 1,637 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 38.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,568,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 36.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 208,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.
Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.
About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
