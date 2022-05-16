Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.43. 114,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,305. The firm has a market cap of $242.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.08 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.