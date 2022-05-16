Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.11% of Williams-Sonoma worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSM traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,110. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.27.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

