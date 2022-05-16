Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 1,208 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.53. 622,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,509,563. The company has a market capitalization of $285.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

