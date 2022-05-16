Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 155,250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,149,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 10.1% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $211,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.49. 535,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,426,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

