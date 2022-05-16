Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 932 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,059,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $201.86. 7,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,309. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $270.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.88. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock worth $11,154,052. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.