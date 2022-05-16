Litecoin Cash Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $270.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,664.49 or 0.99976254 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 757,383,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars.

