Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.74 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.74 billion and approximately $747.04 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $67.41 or 0.00224454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016570 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,295,856 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

