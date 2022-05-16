LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

LKQ has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ opened at $51.09 on Monday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.46.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,326,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,604,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.