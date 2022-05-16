LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Down 30.0% in April

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMFA traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,723. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 448.54%.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

