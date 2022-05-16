Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Loser Coin has a market cap of $1.53 million and $767,560.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00510761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,839.48 or 1.67824021 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

