Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 2,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,085,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

LYEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 539,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

