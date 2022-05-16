Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Macerich alerts:

MAC opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 65.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 16.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.