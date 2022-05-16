Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLYBY opened at $4.68 on Monday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)
