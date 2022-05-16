Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 256.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marchex were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marchex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marchex alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.24 on Monday. Marchex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MCHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Marchex Profile (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.