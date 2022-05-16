MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Shares of MKTW opened at $2.62 on Thursday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

