Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $60,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC opened at $159.95 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.96 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.