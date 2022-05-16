Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Shares of MTDR opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $59.27.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 319,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

