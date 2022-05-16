Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 1,519 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

VOO stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $367.84. 4,713,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,753,959. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.02 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.79 and a 200-day moving average of $412.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

