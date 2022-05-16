Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,987,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 296,662 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.49. 1,188,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.01 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

