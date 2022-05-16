Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $9.85 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 967,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

