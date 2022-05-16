Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 1,785 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,115 shares of company stock worth $57,395,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,277,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,349,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.