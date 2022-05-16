Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 22,445 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,445 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 3.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.24. 6,154,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,332,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

