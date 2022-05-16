MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Buys $51,450.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) insider Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,136.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Ryan Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00.

MAX opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $629.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.58. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 102,202 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

