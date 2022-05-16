MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $60.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00493971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00037477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,546.97 or 1.84643825 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004534 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

