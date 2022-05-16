Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
TSE:MRD opened at C$13.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$449.16 million and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51. Melcor Developments has a 1-year low of C$11.44 and a 1-year high of C$17.84.
Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melcor Developments will post 2.1900001 EPS for the current year.
About Melcor Developments (Get Rating)
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
