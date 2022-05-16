Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Membership Collective Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. 14,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

