Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $3,740.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00196540 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00315743 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.