Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 467,266 shares.The stock last traded at $48.81 and had previously closed at $47.44.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 51.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 7.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.