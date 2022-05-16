MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Creative Planning raised its holdings in MetLife by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 8.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 60.0% in the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in MetLife by 25.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

MET traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.16. 212,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,654. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

