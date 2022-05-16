MFS High Yield Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.