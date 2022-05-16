MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0363 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

MMT opened at $4.63 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 96,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

