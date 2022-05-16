MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0363 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
MMT opened at $4.63 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
