Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,659. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

