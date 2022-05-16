Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381,029 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.46% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $649,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

NYSE:MAA opened at $179.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.07 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

