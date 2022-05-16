Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

