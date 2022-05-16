Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,264 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.95% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $72,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,886,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $57.80. 14,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,143. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $195.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.27.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

